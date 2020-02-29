MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the crowd count for the Trinity Gardens Parade was 58,500. Police responded to 27 complaints.
Police say two kids were reported lost.
Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Two parking tickets were issued, and there were two vehicles towed.
