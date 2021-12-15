MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The window to ship that Christmas cheer is quickly closing.

“I was trying to get a Christmas/birthday package to my friend in Sonoma,” said Vivian Delobelle.

Wednesday at the Downtown Mobile post office was a race to get gifts in the mail.

“That last minute packaging gifts, cards and I had to get this card out because it’s my twin sister’s birthday,” said Glenda Harrison.

Wednesday was the ground shipping deadline for the United States Postal Service and FedEx if you wanted to guarantee a Christmas delivery.

“This is the busiest delivery, mailing, and shipping week of the year for us,” said Paul Birge, Mobile’s Postmaster.

This year expected to be an extremely busy one for the big three delivery companies.

USPS anticipates they will deliver at least 850 million packages during the holiday season.

They have ramped up staffing and have hired at least 200 people locally. They have also added an extra sorting machine in Saraland.

“In my 24 years the busiest peak season was last year,” Birge said. “This is even busier, but it has been the smoothest peak season that I have experienced in my postal career.”

If you missed Wednesday ground shipping deadline all hope is not lost.

FedEx, UPS and the post office all have other express and air options, but those will cost you more money.

Once the packages have been shipped comes the job of getting them delivered in time.

USPS says they are getting creative this year as they work to keep up with demand.

“Don’t be shocked if a package is at your door as early as 6AM,” Birge said. “We’re beginning delivery as early as 6 in lower Mississippi, lower Alabama, and over into the panhandle of Florida.”

UPS Holiday Deadlines:

• Ground: Dec. 15

• 3-Day Select: Dec. 21

• 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

• Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx Holiday Deadlines:

• FedEx Ground and Home Delivery: Dec. 15

• FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21

• FedEx 2Day: Dec. 22

USPS Holiday Deadlines:

• Ground: Dec. 15

• First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

• Priority Mail: Dec. 18

• Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23