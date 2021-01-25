“Hammerin’ Hank” died Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to Black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record.
Even if you weren't a baseball fan, you knew the name Hank Aaron — great baseball player, civil rights leader, philanthropist, and humanitarian And it all began with the Negro Leagues.
Aaron left Mobile, Alabama when he was 18 in 1952 in to join the Indianapolis Clowns.
FOX10 NEWS Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Bob Kendrick, Negro League Baseball Museum president, who said Aaron was his childhood idol and all-time favorite baseball player.
"My favorite photograph is a non-descript picture of him standing at a train station in Mobile with a duffle bag at his feet," Kendrick recalled.
"He told me, Bob I may have had two changes of clothes in that bag, $1.50 and a ham sandwich that my mama made me as I went off going to chase that dream...and of course it worked out...he was quickly signed by then the Boston Braves, which would become the Milwaukee Braves and now the Atlanta Braves...put together a hall of famer career...and it all began in the Negro Leagues."
Kendrick says Aaron's passing caught many people off guard. Plans are in the works to celebrate his legacy.
Aaron, born in Mobile, AL, during Jim Crow, was last seen in public on Jan. 5, when he and former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan received COVID-19 vaccinations together in Atlanta.
While his career record of 755 home runs fell in 2007, many continue to consider Aaron the true Home Run King as Barry Bonds, who passed Aaron’s mark, is widely believed to have used performance-enhancing drugs.
