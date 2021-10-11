Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--Tonight, another Mobile family mourning the loss of a murder victim.

The family sharing this picture of 57-year-old James Shinn Jr.

He was shot and killed October 10 on Booker Street in Trinity Gardens around 7 p.m.

According to his family, Shinn was remodeling a house in the neighborhood, and that's where he was gunned down.

Mary Hill lives across the street and said Shinn was a distant cousin of hers.

She was sitting on her porch when she heard something sounding like firecrackers.

"I didn't know where it was coming from, so basically I was down real low, grabbed my door, left my dog, and went inside,” said Hill.

Booker Street is a short road, with only a handful of houses. Hill said she's lived there for over 60 years, and it's normally a peaceful area. In fact, she said newer and brighter streetlights were recently installed, making her feel safer.

Other neighbors agreed the neighborhood is calm, and this homicide on their street was shocking.

This is the city’s 43rd homicide of the year.

His family tells FOX 10 Shinn leaves behind two daughters.