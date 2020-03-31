It's a different kind of parade in a west Mobile neighborhood. Chris Taylor says his parents celebrated their 50th anniversary on March 28, 2020.
Wayne and Jeanette Taylor weren't able to go out to dinner like they'd planned, because of the coronavirus. So some family and friends gave them a surprise parade instead.
Several cars drove through their neighborhood, with honking horns, to wish the two a happy anniversary.
Taylor posted the video on Facebook, and said the surprise made the day for his parents. So far the post has received hundreds of views.
