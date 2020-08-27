JENNINGS, La. (WALA) -- While Cameron and Lake Charles appear to be ground zero -- Hurricane Laura is impacting all parts of Southwest Louisiana.
Reporter Lee Peck is from Lake Charles and covered the storm from Jennings, LA -- about 35 miles east of Lake Charles.
Even before she made landfall -- Laura was making her presence known in Southwest Louisiana. The torrential rain bands started pounding the area before midnight and also ushered in winds upwards of 73 miles per hour to the Jennings area.
As conditions improved and Laura weakened -- Lee and FOX 10 News Chief Photographer Randy Lowe loaded into the new FOX 10 StormTracker to survey the damage. They did not have to go far to run into downed trees and powerlines. Still dark out they ran directly into a tree that had fallen on a pickup truck blocking the roadway. The driver walked away uninjured, but his truck appeared to be totaled.
The majority of the damage in the Jennings area was downed trees. Big and small -- the trees were everywhere tangled in powerlines. Public Works employees and the Louisiana Department of Transportation were also fast at work clearing the trees from the roadways. Jennings Police, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, as well as State Police also lending a helping hand -- not only with traffic control but removing the fallen limbs.
"I just passed by and went to see the stadium... and our beloved victory tree fell down. So we will have to plant a new one," said Randall Fuselier, Jennings resident. "I definitely feel like we were spared compared to Lake Charles. God was on our side."
Lee and Randy eventually made it back over to the truck involved in the accident. Two hours later -- it was still blocking the roadway -- so like they always do in times like these -- neighbors took matters into their own hands.
A nearby resident brought a chainsaw and began cutting the tree -- while others removed it from the roadway. Another neighbor brought his tractor and hauled the damaged truck off to a side street until the wrecker arrived.
"I live right here... that's what good neighbors do. Thank God," said the man with the tractor.
