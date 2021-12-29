PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A senseless and tragic death in Prichard, after a woman was shot and killed while worshipping in church.

It happened Tuesday night. A stray bullet crashed, through the front door of the church killing 65-year-old Grace Carter.

Ronnie Martin has lived right behind the church for the last thirty years.

Martin said it's sad that you can't even be safe in church.

"We walked down there to try to see and find out what's going on, and they said a lady had got shot at the church!" Martin exclaimed. "Oh, it just tore my heart apart. The reason I say that, where is a safe place you can go if you can't go to church?"

Carter was at Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Street.

Just after 7 p.m. she collapsed, those around her calling 911.

When EMS arrived they thought she was suffering from a heart attack.

Turned out it was a bullet, striking her in the chest that came through the front door of the church.

People in the neighborhood were heartbroken when they heard the news.

Martin says gunfire is becoming too common in that area.

"It's a common thing around here. We hear gunfire like cars pass up and down the street, that's a common thing," Martin said.

Prichard Police don't believe this shooting was intentional and that Mrs. Carter was just struck by a stray bullet.

Lt. Robert Martin with Prichard Police Department said Carter was an innocent victim, and people in the community need to speak up for her.

"The community, some people don't like to deal with the police. Some people say hey I'm not a snitch, I'm not involved," Lt. Martin said. "But what we always tell people is whenever something occurs in your community, you're already involved because it's in your community."

Lt. Martin also releasing this statement as he is fed up with the senseless killing of innocent people:

This is such a senseless and reckless incident, and I PRAY that whoever was in this area and caused the death of this lady (Mrs. Grace Carter) by their recklessness, be STRONGLY convicted and do the right thing by turning themselves in and taking accountability for their actions!

If you know anything about this shooting and what happened to Carter, contact the police department at (251) 452-2211.