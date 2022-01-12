A 16-year-old victim is recovering after getting shot during an attempted robbery.

It all happened Tuesday night on Tanner Street.

According to Mobile Police, the 16-year-old boy was sitting in a car on Barker Drive when someone came up and demanded money.

Police say the robber then pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

One neighbor in the area who didn't want to be identified says she heard it all.

"I heard three shots myself and like I said it sounded like a shotgun. I didn't see it cause I wasn't trying to see it," she said. "My son run in the house, he say mama they shooting! I said shooting? He said yeah I saw the fire. I said oh lawd."

Police say two other 17-year-old boys were also in the car but they were not hurt.

The neighbor says all this violence involving young teens is getting old.

"This violence with these young people got to stop. It's awful," she said. "I don't understand it. Nobody's winning, nobody is, on either side."

To try and prevent some of these crimes involving teens, the city of Mobile wants to hire a youth violence prevention coordinator.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says this issue goes far outside the police department's responsibility.

"It is not just police issue, is not a church issue, is not a community issue, its a parent first issue," Battiste said. "And then it becomes the community's job to try to help those parents do the very best they can to mold their children and help them be successful in life."

MPD says the 16-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooter is still at large.