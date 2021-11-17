SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It’s an unusual sight for members of one Saraland community as a bear set up shop in the neighborhood.

Now, we're hearing from residents directly.

"We look forward to seeing him. It's just interesting to have an animal like that cruising around. Today when he was in that driveway, he was just mannered, looking around the garden. He just eased on through and went right back to where he came from,” Bob Kostelecky said.

Kostelecky said he and his family first saw the bear a couple of years ago.

"Me, my wife, and my sister were standing in the yard. All of a sudden, there's the bear. It was the first time we ever saw him. That was a couple of years back," Kostelecky said.

Other neighbors told FOX10 they've seen it near the bus stop and local park. And as the temperature drops, the number of sightings has gone up.

Still as much of a shock as it is to the area, nobody here wants to see the bear get hurt.

"I just hope that nobody else will bother him and will require the game department to remove him or something," Kostelecky said.

People we spoke to said that they haven't gotten close to the bear. They've just observed from a distance. And that's good advice.

If you see a bear, it's best to give it space.