MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There’s Facebook live video showing the aftermath of a deadly shooting from Saturday night where 19-year-old Derrick Carson was killed.

24-year-old Victor Roland was arrested for the crime and charged with murder.

Neighbors in the area who didn’t want to go on camera say they were surprised because they first thought the loud pops were fireworks.

They also told us that it’s a quiet neighborhood where things like this don’t happen.

That was the theme for another shooting the very next day on Brill road.

“It’s actually a good neighborhood. It’s quiet. You have the police riding here and there, but it’s quiet overall”.

Two men were shot in a backyard Sunday while playing cards. The owners of the home who also didn’t want to show their face say police told them it was an accident.

“They said it wasn’t intentional. Basically, somebody was shooting at an animal in another yard. It skipped that yard and came into my momma’s yard”.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital.

“Two people are hurt. They’re both well. One had to have surgery and the other one is fine”.

Police are asking for anyone to step forward with information about the shooting on Brill road.