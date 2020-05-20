MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A dramatic rescue after an apartment building goes up in flames. It happened at an apartment complex at 557 Azalea Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue getting the call around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday. The fire quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire. More than a dozen engines, latter trucks, and army of firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
Residents jumping into action after three people were trapped inside Building K on the property.
"I saw them banging on the window and we ended up getting a rock and we ended up busting the windows and trying to kick in the doors, which wasn't a good idea. So we just went back to the windows -- just busting the windows and trying to get them out one by one," said Kentrez Williams.
"I saw the daughter come out the window. I saw the grandbaby come out … and then I saw the grandmother ailing to get out," recalled Quinn Parrish.
Parrish also ran towards the flames and rushed to help.
"This is somebody's grandmomma. This somebody's momma right there -- so I rushed over there with the fire and everything and grabbed her by the waist and pulled here out of the window," said Parrish. "She looked up at me and said thank you. When the paramedics pulled her off I asked her to squeeze my hand to le me know she was alright.... and she squeezed the hell out of my hand."
Mobile Fire-Rescue battle the blaze for nearly two hours -- attacking it from every angle before getting it under control.
More than 17 units (engine companies, ladder trucks, rescue units, command staff, and more) responded.
Meanwhile, the woman was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay all because two heroes were in the right place at the right time.
"The fire was burning my face and leg -- but all I could think about was helping because here life was on the line," said Parrish. "it was God."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as Fire investigators continue to review the scene and interview witnesses.
The American Red Cross was also on scene provide relief and temporary housing for those impacted by the fire. We're told a total of 16 apartments were impacted -- 8 completely burned out and the other half with smoke and water damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.