MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Residents on Mill Street were on edge Tuesday, one day after a resident died in a hail of gunfire in the Crichton community.

Mobile police still have not released the name of the 40-year-old victim; they said they will do so after they have notified the man’s family. Investigators continued to search for clues as to what sparked the violence and who is behind it.

The shooting marked the 50th of the year in the Port City, tying the tally in 2017 for the most in a single year over the past decade.

Robert Moorer, who lives a few doors down from the victim’s house in the 2700 block of Mill Street, said he heard the gunfire at about 6:30 p.m.

“I was sitting down eating dinner, you know, and I just heard shots – about 14 shots. And suddenly,” he said. “That was it. I just peeked out, and I didn’t seen anything. So I went back in the house and closed the door. And the next thing, I seen a bunch of blue lights. And somebody had gotten shot. I found out that somebody had died.”

Moorer said he does not know the neighbor who lived in the house.

Neither does the resident across the street. James, who asked that his last name not be used, said his wife immediately dove on the floor when the shooting started. He said he saw a car driving away after the shooting and saw the victim’s body in front of the driveway.

“I was looking out through the window, man,” he said. “We heard shooting going on out there. And they came out through the curtain, between that fence and the tree right there.”

James says he has lived at the house for three years but is thinking of leaving because of crime. He said another neighbor was shot a different time.

Moorer said he will be more cautious.

“It’s just making me close my doors; that’s all,” he said. “You know? Pay more attention.”

A couple of minutes after Monday’s fatal shooting, police got a call that two people had arrived by personal vehicle to the University of South Alabama University Hospital with gunshots – one life threatening and one with less serious injuries.

Officer Katrina Frazier, a police spokeswoman, said investigators have not determined whether those two injuries are connected to the homicide.