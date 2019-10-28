NEST of Mobile’s Annual Luncheon will feature the extraordinary story of child advocate and “More Than A Bird” Author Liz Huntley. NEST of Mobile’s Annual Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, November 12 at 12:00 pm at the Mobile Marriott. Ms. Huntley will share her tragic experience as a child in circumstances similar to many NEST youth and describe how she received hope, overcame adversity and brought changes to troubled communities with the help of the mentors and advocates in her life.
Huntley is a committed child advocate, passionate litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White in Birmingham, AL, motivational speaker and member of the Auburn Board of Trustees. In her memoir, “More Than A Bird,” Huntely said, “I recount my childhood. I was born in the violent Butter Terrance housing project in Huntsville, Alabama, but raised in my grandmother’s home in Clanton, Alabama. When I was 8, my pastor inspired me with a simple message: If God takes care of the birds, He will take care of me because I am more than a bird. His sermon gave me hope and guided me through some of the darkest days of my life. I want my story to let children in similar situations to mine to know that they can reach their dreams, and to encourage more adults to become advocates for them like so many did for me.”
NEST of Mobile is a local mentoring program that matches teams of community volunteers with youth referrals from the Mobile County Juvenile Court for a mentoring partnership. NEST is the first team based mentoring program to partner with the Mobile Count Juvenile Court and other state and county agencies to assist children and families in the greater Mobile community.
Founded in 2012, NEST was established to nurture children, equip parents, strengthen families and transform communities. NEST was inspired by Mobile County Juvenile Court Judge Edmond G. Naman, Dr. Norman H. McCrummen III and a concerned community of volunteers in 2012. NEST guides volunteer teams in working with family referrals throughout the Court probationary period and then transition into life after probation. Each team member has the ability to bring personal skills and resources that can change lives. NEST volunteers help youth overcome adversity and achieve academic, employment and other life goals. NEST also helps families through parenting education programs, employment assistance and connecting families with local resources. NEST volunteers are advocates for children at risk.
Since developing the mentoring aspect of the agency in 2014, NEST has served nearly 100 children with a proven success rate. According to the University of South Alabama’s Department of Professional Studies, the NEST six-month recidivism rate of 26% is strong evidence of a positive impact compared to the Alabama state recidivism rate of 66% and 52% across states. This data proves that having a caring team of mentors in a child's life makes a tremendous impact on their future. Our goal is that teams and families will develop a relationship to last a lifetime through their NEST experience.
Tickets to the event are $50. Corporate tables and sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact the NEST Office at 251-604-3131 or info@nestofmobile.org to purchase tickets. Tickets may also be purchased online through www.eventbrite.com.
Visit www.nestofmobile.org for more information on the NEST mentoring program.
