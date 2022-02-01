AFRICATOWN, Ala. (WALA)- Pretty soon a lot of fresh eyes will be on Africatown.

Netflix has picked up a documentary on the last known U.S. slave ship discovered in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. It's called 'Descendant' and it's set to come out later this year.

One of the writers of the documentary, Dr. Kern Jackson, is a professor at the University of South Alabama.

He said, "I'm excited for Africatown, first. I'm excited for broader Mobile and I'm excited for my University of South Alabama."

Dr. Jackson started researching Africatown in 1996. Four years ago, he began working on 'Descendant'. The documentary follows the story of the Clotilda and the Africatown community.

The Clotilda is believed to be the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S. On it were 110 African captives. It's wreckage was discovered in 2019 in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

"I want folks to learn about resistance, resilience and survival, no matter what's going on, and I think that's the legacy of not only the Africans who came over on the Clotilde, but also the African Americans who were already here in the quarters in Africatown and built that town," said Dr. Jackson.

The 'Descendant' documentary, which Dr. Jackson co-wrote with Margaret Brown, has already won a prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Now it's gained Netflix's attention. The streaming site and 'Higher Ground', the production company owned by the Obama's picked it up.

Dr. Jackson said, "When it comes on Netflix, who knows? There are decendants as far away as Toronto, New York City, and they have a role in this too. There are folks who don't know who their enslaved ancestors were, who want to be a part of this and their allies and friends and people with talents who want to do something to help save the economy in Africatown."

Dr. Jackson said that some of the main characters in the film will be at the Spirit of Our Ancestors festival Saturday, February 12.