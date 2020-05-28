An additional arrest has been made in the Grand Bay veterans group home elder abuse case.
Tilena Kim Owens, 49, of Grand Bay, was booked in to the Mobile County Metro Jail at midday today.
Jail records show she is charged with several counts of elder abuse and neglect.
Previously, Donny Owens, 49, owner of One Life Management, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree elderly abuse and neglect and five counts of elderly abuse and second-degree neglect.
MCSO describes the facility involved as an unlicensed group home for elderly veterans.
It was Tuesday evening, deputies said, when one of the six elderly veterans living in the home left to get help for two others who had fallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.