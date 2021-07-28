MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- A new center in Mobile is giving senior citizens a chance to get back outside following a year of isolation.
Oak Street Health held its first event Wednesday afternoon.
While providing access to doctors and resources, they’ll also have a community center to help reintegrate seniors who’ve been inside due to COVID.
“Our community center will give them this opportunity to reunite with other seniors and not just reengage with society again, but talk in a nice, safe and healthy environment with folks like them,” said Director George Callahan.
Mobile county has seen an increase in positive COVID cases over the last few weeks. And the state overall continues to be a hotspot.
Callahan said they’ll play it safe.
“We’ll be opened up on August 17th. Obviously, we’ll take whatever precautions are necessary to keep our people safe and the lives of those in our community,” Callahan said.
There’s no word yet on what those precautions will be, but the center will open as planned on August 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.