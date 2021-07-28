MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- A new center in Mobile is giving senior citizens a chance to get back outside following a year of isolation.

Oak Street Health held its first event Wednesday afternoon.

While providing access to doctors and resources, they’ll also have a community center to help reintegrate seniors who’ve been inside due to COVID.

“Our community center will give them this opportunity to reunite with other seniors and not just reengage with society again, but talk in a nice, safe and healthy environment with folks like them,” said Director George Callahan.

Mobile county has seen an increase in positive COVID cases over the last few weeks. And the state overall continues to be a hotspot.

Callahan said they’ll play it safe.

“We’ll be opened up on August 17th. Obviously, we’ll take whatever precautions are necessary to keep our people safe and the lives of those in our community,” Callahan said.

There’s no word yet on what those precautions will be, but the center will open as planned on August 17th.