Mobile, Ala. -- The Mobile grandfather, David Timmons, 58, who was arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, will be faced with a new charge.
The new charge is "certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol," and he will have a bond hearing on it today.
Timmons had been accused of shooting his 25-year-old grandson on Thanksgiving day, giving him life-threatening injuries.
This new charge is a separate case and charge from his murder case.
