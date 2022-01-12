Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- New information on what may have happened to Tammy Wedgeworth, the Fairhope woman found dead in a ditch on Friday. She was last seen on New Year’s Day heading toward Mobile.

For the first time, court documents show that Tammy Wedgeworth was shot to death.

She was a 44-year-old mother to three sons, found shot to death in a ditch off Eliza Jordan Road.

According to new court documents, the killing allegedly happened in the 8600 block of Shaw Street in Mobile, about 10 minutes away. That’s also where one of the suspects, 33-year-old Kenneth Colburn lives.

Colburn, along with 35-year-old Amanda Miller, are both in jail tonight. Coburn was charged with murder and credit card fraud. Miller was also accused of using Wedgeworth’s credit card.

Colburn has a long rap sheet.

According to court documents, in the last 16 years he’s been charged with assault at least 8 times, 13 charges involving controlled substances, and 11 theft of property charges.

Wedgeworth’s mother told FOX 10 news her visitation will be Tuesday the 18th at Serenity Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will be the next day at noon. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery.