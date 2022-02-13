SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA)-- A murder-for-hire plot out of Satsuma has a new defendant behind bars Sunday morning.

The man suspected of hiring the triggerman, 45-year-old Jason Hill, was extradited to Mobile overnight and charged in connection with the murder of Brent Allen in December 2020.

Allen, 49, was gunned down in his parent's driveway on Bayou East in Satsuma in December of 2020.

Two other suspects also sit behind bars.

Jennifer Hudson, 38, was also booked Sunday morning, charged with capital murder for hire, along with 52-year-old Wayne Beasley.

Hudson was released on bond in April 2021 but rebooked after a grand jury indictment last month.

Beasley has been sitting in jail for over a year now on a $250,000 bond, charged with murder.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said Hill paid Beasley $2,000 to pull the trigger, shooting Allen 6 to 9 times.

Prosecutors said Beasley and Hudson are a couple and that Beasley drove more than 5 hours from their home in Georgia several times to run surveillance before the fatal shooting.