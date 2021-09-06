CREOLA, Ala. (WALA)-- Blood stains, bullet holes, and drug use are all a part of this shootout from Skidmore Road, court documents show.

Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Frank and Tracy Reeves had been separated for months, and on the night of the shooting, she was headed to their beach house in Gulf Shores. Frank was loading her car when she ran outside saying an intruder was in their home.

Frank grabbed his gun and confronted Michael Amacker in the spare bedroom.

Investigators said Amacker is Tracy Reeves's boyfriend.

Frank chased Amacker into the kitchen where they shot each other, according to detectives. Reaves was hit in the chest, but managed to shoot Amaker in the leg and arm.

By this time, Tracy called her daughter and son-in-law who live nearby to come quick. When Amaker tried to leave the house, the son-in-law held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Court documents stated when investigators arrived, Tracy was under the influence of methamphetamine and not coherent. Investigators also believed Amacker and Tracy had been using meth in the house.

Investigators confiscated Amacker’s cell phone to check for data that may be related to the shooting.

Michael Amacker is due in court next week. He’s being held on a $75,000 bond. Tracy will be in court next month on a drug charge.

Frank Reeves is recovering from his wounds.