MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Officials in Mobile are preparing for a new elections process at the polls even as they process a record-setting number of absentee ballots.
Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis, who was training poll workers Friday on the new electronic poll book, said citizens voting in person Nov. 3 will hand their driver’s licenses or other picture identification to the workers, who will scan them and hand a ticket automatically printed with the proper ballot style.
In past elections – including the primary and runoff elections early this year – Mobile County poll workers have checked in voters by crossing off names on a printed list of registered voters.
“Now, the computer does all this,” Davis said.
Davis, the county’s chief elections official, said this should eliminate the two most common mistakes poll workers make — crossing off the wrong name on the voter list, and giving the voter the wrong ballot.
“It would be a handful in every election,” David told FOX10 News. “But it was never the same place twice. It was re-occurring every election. It has been as long as I’ve been doing this for 20 years.”
Davis said correcting those errors during the crush of Election Day caused all sorts of headaches.
He said that in addition to cutting down on mistakes, the new system should speed up the process. That could be important since elections officials expect that turn out will be extremely high for this hotly contested presidential election.
Baldwin County voters have voted with an electronic poll book for the past couple of election cycles.
While Election Day officially is still more than a week away, every day has is Election Day in a sense because of absentee voting. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a record number of Mobile County residents already have voted absentee, either through mail or in person at the absentee election manager’s office.
Davis said 15,300 ballots already have come in, and that does not include those that came in Friday. Davis said 568 people voted in person on a single day on Thursday.
Some voters have complained about long lines at the absentee election office at the Mobile County Courthouse Annex building downtown on Saturday, where people were backed up outside of the building. Davis said he has taken a number of steps to address the issue.
“As of yesterday, we opened up four additional windows, service windows and probate court recording, which is in the same general area as the election manager’s office,” he said, “And those four additional windows are also serving absentee election voters. So, we went from six windows to 10 windows.”
In addition, probate workers are now working to separate people who come to get to turn in absentee ballots, speeding them to the correct window.
Limited parking has been an issue. So, during office hours until the election, drivers will be allowed to idle in the fire lane in front of the annex building on Government Boulevard downtown while passengers go inside to vote or request a ballot.
Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot. The absentee voting office will be open on the following Saturday to drop off ballots, but it will be too late by then to get a ballot.
And if you mail your ballot back, it must be postmarked by the following Monday and arrive by noon on Election Day. But Davis recommended not waiting until the last minute.
