SARALAND, Ala (WALA) -- Serving Saraland’s sick and people from surrounding areas is about to get a lot easier, A new ER is set to officially open in February.
Once this state-of-the-art ER opens, it will never close because it will be a 24/7 operation that hopefully will relieve Mobile's crowded emergency rooms.
“This area needs to have emergency care close by,” said Amanda Mclain, Manager at Mobile Infirmary Emergency Saraland. “Anybody coming down the interstate rather than trying to make it all the way to Mobile, they can come here.”
The standalone emergency room is right at I-65 and exit 13.
Mclain will be working here when it opens and said you will get the same care as a traditional emergency room.
“This is here to provide medical care, critical care if needed, and we will send them onto the appropriate hospital from here,” she said.
The 22,000 square foot facility can accommodate up to 13 patients at the same time giving more access to emergency care.
“All of the other facilities are still open and available, but this will download some of the pressure on some of the other ERs particular those close to the hospital,” said Mark Nix, President and CEO of Infirmary Health.
There is an in-house lab that will be able to run tests fast and an imaging department to give doctors the tools they need to treat the sick and injured.
“Over half of the RNs have board certified emergency nursing certification, our physicians are board certified,” Mclain said. “So, we feel confident that we can handle any emergency that comes here.”
The ER in Saraland is expected to open next week.
This facility is Infirmary Health's second freestanding ER in the area. They opened one in Malbis in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.