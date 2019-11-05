MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's a new fitness park in Mobile to help people get and stay in shape.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the James Seals Jr. Park and Community Center on Texas Street. The outdoor fitness park was sponsored by AARP and is free to use and open during normal park hours.
The park has equipment for cardio exercises and strength training.
It's AARP's thirteenth fitness park to open in the country and the only one planned for Alabama.
