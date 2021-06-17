MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The former Scott Credit Union building will soon become a food bank in Africatown

State, county and city leaders were in in Africatown Thursday to make the announcement.

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood said, "We're going to reclaim it for the Africatown community. Put it back into service."

The building on Paper Mill Rd will soon be a food bank and home to the recently created Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, a group established in a bill by local Rep. Adline Clarke and Sen. Vivian Figures.

Clarke said, "The primarily goal of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, when it gets up and running, is the revitalization of Africatown, so we consider this the first major step."

The Meaher family who owned the building sold it to the city of Mobile for $50,000. That's a fraction of it's $300,000 appraisal.

THE Maeher family Said in a statement, “When Mayor Stimpson contacted the Meaher family regarding the sale and/or donation of this property to the City of Mobile for this project, we could not think of a better way to give back to the community. We all look forward to watching this endeavor become a reality with a lasting positive impact on the community for years to come.”

Cleon Jones who is part of the Africatown Redevelopment Committee and a former "Miracle Mets" baseball legend, said he's hopeful for the future of his hometown.

"Most people in Africatown will say it has taken years. Some would say it has taken centuries to get where we are today, but the blessing of it all is that progress is being made in a way that I never expected to see in the last three or four years."

The food bank is expected to be up and running in about three months.