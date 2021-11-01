MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile swore in the members of the City Council on Monday.

The term will include four new members and three returning members.

In District 1, Cory Penn takes the seat held by Fred Richardson for year.

William Carroll is back in District 2 in the seat recently held by the late Levon Manzie.

In District 4, Ben Reynolds is replacing John Williams. And in District 6, Scott Jones is now in the seat once held by Bess Rich.

The returning members include CJ Small in District 3, Joel Daves in District 5, and Gina Gregory in District 7.

The first scheduled council meeting of the new term is on Tuesday, November 2.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson was also sworn in for his third term.