Mobile County's sheriff joined other city leaders Tuesday demonstrating new steps they are taking to try to control the spread of the virus at Metro Jail.
Sheriff's officials say 38 inmates and 30 employees at the jail have tested positive for the virus.
Sheriff Sam Cochran joined Mayor Sandy Stimpson outside Metro Jail Tuesday morning where guards and other jail employees were getting tested.
They said this is voluntary testing and Cochran said 200 employees were getting tested under secure conditions.
Health officials administering the testing were standing in plexiglass booths built by the Mobile Fire Department, administering the nasal swab PCR tests to test for the actual active virus.
Cochran says he hopes the move will further progress already being made at Metro Jail.
He said, "Since last Thursday, we've not had another fever spike or anyone come down with the virus and, so, I feel like we've maybe kind of turned the corner, but we're continuing to take, you know, I guess you say evasive actions against the virus."
Mayor Stimpson said, "I'm anticipating that the results of this will inform the sheriff what the population looks like, whether he has any employees shedding the virus, so that he can get them out of the system, ultimately isolate them, to protect those that are inside the jail."
Cochran also said Metro Jail officials monitor every inmate and every person coming into jail, taking temperatures, and, if an inmate shows a high temperature or some other sign of the virus, the inmate is tested and isolated in the jail.
Authorities say these tests are scheduled to continue again Wednesday.
