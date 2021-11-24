MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A New Orleans man tied to an interstate gang pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to vehicles thefts in Alabama.

An indictment charges Tim Jackson with conspiracy to move stolen vehicles across state lines. One of those burglaries was the subject of a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sonja Bivins scheduled Jackson’s trial for the January term.

The indictment alleges that Jackson and co-defendant Jerrell Maxon stole nine Yamaha dirt bikes, two motorcycles and U-Haul trucks in Mobile in May 2018 and then moved them to Louisiana and other states.

According to New Orleans media reports, law enforcement authorities in Louisiana almost three weeks after the Mobile burglaries arrested Jackson and Maxon along with others accused of participating in gang activity related to ATV “Ride Outs” that have caused fatal crashes and endangered other drivers.

Media reports in Mississippi named the pair as members of the East Side Wheelie Kings, responsible for the theft of more than 100 motorcycles worth more than $200,000.

Court records show both men already have pleaded guilty to federal charges in Mississippi. A judge sentenced Maxon to 6½ in prison and pay restitution of $215.722. A judge sentenced Jackson to three years of probation, including six months under home confinement and pay $72,381 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors in Mobile allege that Jackson and Maxon drove to Mobile on May 1, 2018, and conducted an internet search for “dirt bike dealers.” The pair and other unnamed con-conspirators stand accused of breaking to U-Haul Moving and Storage of Bel Air and stealing a pair of moving vans for each location.