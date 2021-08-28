MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In the Big Easy, folks are bracing for what Hurricane Ida will bring. The storm expecting to hit on the same day Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years ago.

Many of those same people who left during Katrina are on the move again ahead of Ida.

"If you are voluntarily evacuating, our city now is the time to leave. You need to do so immediately. If you're planning to ride it out again, make sure that you are able to hunker down," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans.

Lousisiana's Governor echoing that same message.

"Really where you go to bed tonight -- you need to be prepared to ride out the storm," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, (D) Louisiana.

Among those evacuating New Orleans is FOX 10 News Reporter Lee Peck's long-time friend Julie Sanders.

"Hearing the mayor say -- now is the time to get out if you want to -- I'm looking at my dogs, looking at my husband... Like we've got a place to stay in Lake Charles... We can go now," said Sanders.

And that's exactly what they did. Leaving Saturday morning -- the normally 3-hour drive took over five hours. They eventually arrived in Southwest Louisiana with reminders of the destruction storm season can leave behind. The anniversary of Hurricane Laura was Friday.

"It was tough coming back to Lake Charles -- the city where we grew up. You see it's a year later and you see there is so much that still hasn't come back. I was asking about restaurants that were here... And can we go eat here... And things aren't back. Yeah, it's rough and I guess this is our new normal -- along with the pandemic... all these things. But you gotta hope for the best and make it work," said Sanders.

While it can be stressful -- Sanders continues to stay positive.

"It's interesting because a year ago today -- my family from Lake Charles was in New Orleans evacuating with me from Hurricane Laura. So the date is not lost on us. And of course tomorrow is the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. So, it just seems like this... We're living in paradise, living on the coast -- this is what we have. But luckily... this means time we can spend with our family. So, I'm really lucky for that," said Sanders.