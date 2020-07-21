MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The Brittney Wood story has captivated the Gulf Coast for nearly a decade after vanishing more than eight years ago without a trace.
There is no body, no arrests and the lingering question “Where’s Brittney.”
Mobile Police still trying to answer that question and they are hoping an aged progressed photo of Wood from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will help.
“We have never stopped working the case,” said Mobile Police Sgt. Jeffrey Corley. “We continue to work it, we follow up on any leads that we get.”
Sgt. Corley is a part of the Mobile Police Special Victims Unit and is the lead investigator on the case. He has been trying to track down Wood for years.
“We have not heard anything from Brittney in all this time,” he said. “The likelihood is that she’s probably deceased.”
In 2012, the then 19-year-old mother was last seen at her uncle’s house near Styx River. That same uncle, Donnie Holland, killed himself just days later.
“He was the last person to see her alive and if she was killed by anyone he would be the primary suspect in that,” Sgt. Corley said.
In the months after Brittney’s disappearance, nearly a dozen of Wood’s family members were arrested, some later prosecuted in Mobile and Baldwin counties as part of a child sex abuse ring.
“I think this case more than any other case was the most shocking to see how many family members were involved how many family members were arrested,” Sgt. Corley said.
In the time since she vanished, there have been numerous searches for Wood, but still nothing that points to exactly what happened.
“We would like to find closure for the family, we’d like to find the body we would like to find her alive either way that’s always been our goal for the last 8 years and it still is today,” Sgt. Corley said.
MPD said they get a handful of tips every year, but none have solved the case.
Brittney’s mother was not able to go on camera, but in the past, she said she would never stop searching.
