MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Assistance is available for Spire Alabama customers who need help paying their outstanding rent and utility bills because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, renters and landlords can receive assistance with past due, current and up to three months of expected rent, utility and home energy expenses. After receiving three months of forward assistance, individuals can apply for an additional three months of assistance, covering bills as far back as March 13, 2020, if program funds are available.

“We recognize that people are still looking for help, and we want to make sure everyone knows it’s available,” said Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast and Mississippi. “Thousands of people have already signed up for rental assistance in Alabama, and our hope is that more will apply for support. What people may not realize is – the same program that helps with past-due rent also provides much needed assistance for past-due utility balances.”

To qualify for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, households must have income at or below 80% of the area median income. In addition, a tenant must have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, hardship or incurred significant costs due to the pandemic. Though the program is managed by different agencies and known by different names throughout areas in Alabama, the eligibility requirements are the same.

Learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance program, who qualifies and how to apply at spireenergy.com/alabama-rental-assistance.