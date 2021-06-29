Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile took a big pledge to decrease fun violence, $5 million to be exact, by potentially installing better surveillance cameras.

However, these aren't your average. The difference is these new cameras have gun shot detection. As soon as gun fire is picked up on the microphones, the cameras automatically pivot in that direction and immediately catch the suspects on video.

"The cameras will turn, pan, tilt, and zoom into that area, which is some data that we didn't have before," said Chief James Barber. "So once that happens, you'll be able to get suspect descriptions, what they are possibly armed with, how many are involved, and hopefully a vehicle that is leaving that area."

These cameras also have a recognition software that actually detects the gun.

Alabama Power developed this software, and Mobile may be receiving a prototype soon, with high hopes this decreases crime.

"The certainty of capture for these offenders that ride around getting involved in shootings, that is huge in deterring that type of behavior," said Chief Barber.

People living in areas of Mobile with high crime rates are all on board.

"I think it's a good idea because you have kids out here playing and you hear gun shots everywhere now," said Joseph Johnson. "It would be a good idea to maybe reduce crime in the future."

Birmingham has already implemented the use of these cameras, so far with no complaints. The City of Mobile is meeting with Alabama Power on Monday to discuss the steps to implementing moving forward.