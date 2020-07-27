GRAND BAY, Ala (WALA) – Investigators are set to start a search this week for Brittney Wood in Grand Bay after a tip last week.
Mobile Police previously said the new tip came in after FOX10 News aired the story on Wood’s age-progression picture that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created.
Mobile Police said after getting the tip, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant for an address on Ramsey Boulevard in Grand Bay. A K-9 was taken to the area and alerted to something.
MCSO was initially going to start the search on Monday but by 11:30 a.m. Capt. Paul Burch said they are “suspending operations for today.”
This week, as soon as weather permits, MCSO will execute the search warrant to do the dig.
According to MPD, MCSO is conducting the search for their case because the location is outside of MPD jurisdiction.
MPD’s lead investigator, Sgt. Jeffrey Corley, says the area on Ramsey Boulevard was previously searched, but with the new tip and the hit from the dog, they will search it again.
In the months after Brittney disappeared in 2012, nearly a dozen of her family members were arrested, some later prosecuted as part of a child sex abuse ring.
Brittney was last seen at her uncle’s house near Styx River.
That same uncle, Donnie Holland, killed himself just days later. Police believe he had something to do with her disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.