MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Four teenagers were shot at the gas station on Moffett Road just off of I-65 Monday night. Mobile Police said it happened after 8pm.

Surveillance video from a nearby business caught the incident. In the video three cars sped out of the parking lot. Just a few minutes later, Mobile police cruisers responded to the scene and then an ambulance pulled up.

MPD said Johntreal Lewis, 18, was shot and killed. Two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were also shot. Police said two of the three young men are in serious condition.

Despite SWAT and K-9 units searching the area Monday night and into the morning, no arrests have been made.

Lewis's murder is the 53rd homicide of the year in Mobile. That's the most in 20 years.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Mobile Police.