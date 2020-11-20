MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The residents at Emerson Gardens received an early Thanksgiving.
NFL player and Mobile native Michael Pierce, Junior is back home and once again handing out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.
"I was blessed to be apart of such a great organization -- at home -- the Jack and Jill Mobile Capital League and they were always so community driven, always wanted to give back to their community. So it's something that's just been instilled in me and it's something that's very important to me to give back love and show love where I can," said Pierce.
He's showing that love for the third year in a row. Residents like Lillian Sawyer -- started lining up more than two hours before the event.
"It's wonderful... That people can come out and people are giving us things. A pretty day god has blessed us with. And I just appreciate it. And we've got to star giving -- we are blessed," said Sawyer.
There was plenty to go around and Sawyer will tell you they have plenty to be thankful for.
"I'm old but I'm living like I'm in a mansion. I can't tell the difference until I come out the door and know I'm in an apartment. I've got everything... I've got a yard, a garden, I've got house supplies. I've got everything -- we are rich down here," said Sawyer.
Sawyer adds -- they're always glad to see this native son return.
"Just to be able to see somebody who has come from this community and is able to give back -- they love it. For me it's heartwarming -- that's all it's about for me... giving and spreading love and encouraging others to do the same," said Pierce.
Pierce played is a former Baltimore Raven, and is currently with the Minnesota Vikings.
