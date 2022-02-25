MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Sheriff deputies spent hours going through Nia Bradley’s house with members of the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

“The items that are being taken from the home we believe to be proceeds from illegal monies,” said Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

investigators searched room by room and even the attic to find several items believed to be purchased illegally by Bradley with funds from the Prichard water board.

“There’s just a lot here," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood. "I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Some of the items include a large variety of long guns including rifles and shotguns along with several handguns. but that wasn’t all. investigators several Gucci bags, stacks of name brand shoes including Nike, Adidas, and Jordan along with multiple Louis Vuitton bags.

“There are potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise in the house,” added Blackwood.

The yard being filled with items truly puts into perspective how serious this investigation is.

“It’s just mind-blowing," said Blackwood. "First of all that somebody would steal public funds but then to purchase these vanity items. It’s infuriating.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Nia Bradley’s husband Anthony Bradley and charged him with receiving stolen property in the first degree.

As investigators load a trailer full of evidence Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood says it’s the start of a long process.

"This is an investigation that will take a period of months," added Blackwood. "The prosecutions will take months but they’re going to happen and they’re going to be done the right way.”