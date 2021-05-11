MOBILE, Ala. --Ōnin Staffing is hosting a regional job fair on Tuesday, May 18 that aims to fill 250+ open jobs in south Alabama in one day.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ōnin’s branch offices in four cities: Mobile, Montgomery, Opelika, and Alexander City.
Available jobs include work in the automotive, manufacturing, light industrial, clerical and hospitality industries, and all jobs include a comprehensive benefits package.
Anyone interested is encouraged to call a local branch in one of these cities and schedule an appointment in order to avoid a long wait, though walk-ins are certainly welcome.
For more information, contact Sundra Kinman, Regional Manager at skinman@oninstaffing.com, 256-234-3585.
