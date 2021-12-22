MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police wrapped up an undercover prostitution sting on Tuesday.

So far at least nine people were booked into Metro Jail on prostitution charges -- eight women and one man. An additional man was booked on a drug possession charge.

That operation comes on the heels of last week's undercover "drug" bust.

On Wednesday, officers will take a high-profile approach, setting up roadblocks throughout the city.

Mobile could see all this coming as shootings soared and the city's homicide rate skyrocketed.

Police Chief Paul Prine says it’s all part of a plan.

"It's important for the community and the citizens of Mobile to understand exactly what it is that we're doing," Prine said. "They need to be able to see the Mobile Police Department out in the community addressing violent crime."

Prine says the community should expect to see more operations like this.

"It is the street level type crimes in cases that really does lend themselves to the violent crimes," Prine said. "Most cases, more often than not, out in the community."

The plan continues Wednesday when officers begin setting up roadblocks at four different locations.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says this is all done to protect the community.

"This is a tool that they are using to try to make sure that they provide for the increased safety of our community overall, and to just bring awareness," Battiste said.

Police on Wednesday provided the following list of the people arrested and the charges against them: