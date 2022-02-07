A 9 year-old girl is facing a criminal charge in connection with the death of her 4 year-old brother.
Those shocking details coming to light in brand new court documents.
The 9 year-old, now the second person facing charges in the tragic case.
The 4 year-old's aunt and caregiver, Yolanda Coale, is charged with aggravated child abuse.
According to the new court documents, the 9 year-old beat her brother with a broomstick.
Last week, Mobile Police officers were called out to a home on Jacob Drive where they found the boy dead. Detectives say the boy had bruises.
Court documents reveal Coale woke up to the sound of screams, the 9-year-old sister allegedly beating her 4 year-old brother.
The next day, Coale was arrested and charged.
A family friend of Coale who wanted to remain anonymous says something doesn't add up.
"I've never seen her yell at anyone, scream, or lose her temper," the friend said.
Court documents also showed there was long-term abuse and a history of abuse at that location.
But it did not say if Coale played a part in that.
"I'm unaware of any abuse that Ms. Coale could be accused of," the friend said. "I've never seen her be aggressive to anyone. To me, her children, her grandchildren."
Coale is scheduled to appear back in court Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.