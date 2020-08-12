MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they captured the person accused of stabbing a man to death in Citronelle.
Danny Ray Riordan was found dead in his home on Brown Blankinchip Road with 60 stab wounds to his upper torso on Wednesday, August 5.
Friends of Riordan told detectives they last had contact with him on Saturday, August 1.
Investigators said they followed tips and interviewed several people and determined that Rolando Garza killed Riordan. Captain Paul Burch said Garza was born in Texas and lived in Colorado and has a criminal history in both places.
Garza appeared before a judge Thursday morning where he was denied bond.
As Garza was led to jail, he said that his girlfriend was coerced into telling detectives that he was responsible for the stabbing.
"They just pressured my woman into saying what they wanted her to say," Garza said.
Garza is charged with murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.