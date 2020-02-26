MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court in Mobile Wednesday morning, a judge ordered that no bond be granted to 49-year-old Anthony Orr, who is facing murder and attempted murder charges.
Orr is charged in the shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured blocks away from a Mardi Gras parade route on Monday.
Authorities say Anthony Orr shot his ex-wife and her new boyfriend.
The shooting happened on St. Anthony Street between Dearborn Street and Warren Street.
According to authorities, Orr's ex-wife was riding on a Mardi Gras float when he jumped a barricade to get to her. He was pulled back over the barricade. Officials say he eventually caught up with her and shot at the car she was riding in with her current boyfriend and another passenger.
An arraignment is set for Monday.
