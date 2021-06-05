CITRONELLE, Ala. -- At approximately 1; 30 a.m., MFRD responded along with Turnerville Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue to Bud Odom Road for reports of a residential fire.
Units arrived on scene to find a single story structure fully involved that had extended into the adjacent occupied building.
Firefighters made entry to the home while having a second team on the side of the structure extinguishing the other building.
According to MFRD, all occupants were able to evacuate the structure and no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.