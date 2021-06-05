CITRONELLE, Ala. -- At approximately 1; 30 a.m., MFRD responded along with Turnerville Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue to Bud Odom Road for reports of a residential fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a single story structure fully involved that had extended into the adjacent occupied building.

Firefighters made entry to the home while having a second team on the side of the structure extinguishing the other building.

According to MFRD, all occupants were able to evacuate the structure and no injuries were reported.