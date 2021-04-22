MOBILE, Ala. --Last night around 11 p.m., there was a report of smoke coming from the back of a building located in a strip mall on 1113 Springhill Ave.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke from flames had surrounded the area.

This was an initial concern due to the fact fire could spread to other structures. Because of that, a second alarm was called to fight the blaze.

Five fire engines, three ladder trucks, two rescue vehicles, and dozens of firefighters were on the scene.

MFRD was able to contain the fire to the original area and no other structures were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Mobile Police Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.