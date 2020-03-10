MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue and the Mobile County Public School System tell FOX10 News there were no reported injuries in a crash Tuesday morning involving two school buses on Springhill Avenue near Langan Park.
The accident involved two school buses. Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the school system, said an automobile traveling the opposite direction turned in front of the buses, causing the crash.
She said there were no injuries among the students or the drivers.
Phillips said a nurse happened to be aboard one of the buses, and she checked out all the students.
Parents were notified of the accident, and a third school bus was dispatched to transport all the children to Phillips Preparatory School.
