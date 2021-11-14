MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Japonica Lane Saturday night. Firefighters tell us it was a chimney fire. It did not take long for firefighters to get it under control. No one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters gave of estimate on how much damage was caused to the home.
No injuries reported from chimney fire on Japonica Lane
