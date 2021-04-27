MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters in Mobile were busy this morning battling a house fire on Long Meadow Road near Medal of Honor Park.
When firefighters got there, they saw flames coming from the rear of the home.
We're told everyone inside got out safely. It took firefighters less than an hour to put the flames out.
No injuries have been reported.
There's no word yet on what may caused the fire, or the extent of the damage. An investigation is underway.
