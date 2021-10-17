MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Crews from the Mobile Fire Rescue Department were dispatched the Rogers Bar-B-Que on St. Stephens Road on Sunday morning for a report of a building fire.

According to fire officials when crews arrived smoke and flames were visible from a fire found in a range duct. The fire was quickly extinguished, and all staff and customers in the building were evacuated. No one was injured in the fire, and there was moderate damage to the interior. There was no serious damage to the structure.