No injuries reported in two-alarm fire at Berkshire Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A two-alarm fire on Sunday left families homeless in Mobile.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at Berkshire Apartments on Seabreeze Road.

The first crews at the scene found flames coming from the second floor of the building and called for more help. Firefighters said it started in a vacant unit before spreading to three occupied apartments.

Search and rescue teams entered the apartments and found the families were able to safely evacuate.

One of the families reported that a dog and a cat were still inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s pitbull, but the cat did not survive. The pitbull was given oxygen on the scene and returned to the family.

A total of 12 Mobile Fire-Rescue units responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.