The warning period is over.
Two new driving laws across the state went into "full" effect Friday.
One law requires everyone in the car to click it or ticket. The driver, passenger and back seat riders are all required to wear a seat belt.
"I feel like everybody should wear a seat belt for the safety of everybody in the car, because no telling who can get hurt," said Frederick Morton.
The other law is called the Anti-Road rage law. It doubles down on an older law that prohibits slower drivers from being in the left lane impeding the flow of traffic.
This new rule of the road is more specific.
"The intent is to try to get people out of the left lane on any roadway but particularly the verbiage that went into it prohibits you from driving in the left lane for more than a mile and a half without executing a pass," said Lt. Joe Piggot with ALEA. "And just simply stated that just means when you're not passing somebody, drive in the right hand lane."
The law initially went into effect on September 1st but violators were only issued warnings during the 60-day grace period. Lt. Piggot said several warnings were issued.
Meanwhile, drivers in Mobile had mixed views on the new law.
"As long as you're within the state of Alabama's mile per hour range. You can ride in it all night long. That's ridiculous. You have a speed limit for a reason. Okay. That limit is the limit. It shouldn't be no limit for how long," said Scott Coburn.
"You shouldn't ride the left lane," Morton added. "You should pass and go and go on and do what you've got to do."
If you get a ticket in Mobile County, you're looking at around a $189 fine. In Baldwin County, tickets will run around $230.
