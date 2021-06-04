MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The investigation continues into a fire that destroyed a home in Mobile.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Coventry Way, which is off Cottage Hill Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. A car was also destroyed by the fire.
No one was hurt.
There's no word yet on what caused the blaze.
