GRAND BAY, Ala (WALA) -- In the growing fields of Mobile County there is a silent prayer at the Sessions Farm in Grand Bay.

“No rain would be good,” said Jeremy Sessions.

That wish coming after a wet start to the year. As it stands now, the Mobile area is more than two inches above average. By the end of the weekend, FOX10 News meteorologists predict we could see three to six more inches.

“With this amount of rainfall that’s coming in, it’s just going to be awful to the fruit and also the plant,” Sessions said.

Sessions and his family no stranger to the wet weather of Southern Alabama. They have been growing in Grand Bay for about 80 years. But this year, he says, the rain just seems relentless. This weekend’s forecast a reminder of that.

“It’s just going to be devastating for anyone with produce that’s ready to be harvested,” he said. “They already 90% plus water so once you add that much water to them the quality will go down.”

Beyond just the rain, crops are facing other issues.

Jack LeCroy from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System which deals with agriculture says local farmers are seeing some fungus and bacteria.

“Mobile is already one of the top rainiest cities in America so we deal with some of these issues, but even having a more wet year than normal really exasperates a lot of these fungal and bacterial problems,” he said.

Back at the Sessions Farm, crop yields are down so far this year. The blame falls squarely on rain.

“Depending on how much rain we get, it’s certainly going to be a more challenging year, I hope it doesn’t turn out to be the worst, but it does have the potential to be that way,” Sessions said.

All of this could have an impact on your wallet. If you are looking for local fruits and veggies you might end up paying more because less are available.